Ex-Man Utd winger Di Maria: Van Gaal the worst!

Ex-Manchester United star Angel Di Maria has taken a fresh swipe at their manager from his time at the club.

Di Maria has labeled Dutchman Louis van Gaal, who signed and sold him within 12 months at Old Trafford, as the worst manager he played under.

The veteran Champions League, World Cup, and multi-Copa America winning winger stated to ESPN Argentina: “The worst (manager) is Van Gaal, you can be sure of that. In case you had any doubt, I'll clear that up for you right now.”

Van Gaal told BBC Sport in 2019: “Di Maria says it was my problem. I played him in every attacking position.

“You can check that. He never convinced me in any of those positions.

“He could not deal with the continuous pressure on the ball in the Premier League. That was his problem.”