Ex-Liverpool striker Sturridge misses NFL contract

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge admits trying out as a kicker with NFL team Tennesse Titans.

However, Sturridge admits he didn't do enough to convince coaching staff he was worth a playing contract.

Sturridge posted to social media to confirm his attempt.

He said, "A brother had to try a ting at the Titans facility. Safe to say they didn’t wanna sign me…"

Sturridge hung up the boots two years ago.