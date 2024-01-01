Ex-Chelsea winger Nevin: Man City controlled game in spectacular way

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin admits Manchester City were a class above the Blues on Sunday night.

City won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to kickoff their title defence.

Nevin told BBC Sport: "You look at City, they all know each other, they know the strengths and weaknesses of each other and understand how to manage a game of football.

"The management of the game in the second half was spectacular. They knew when to kill it, to slow it down and get through it.

"There is so much more to come from this Manchester City side."

On Chelsea, Nevin also said: "Chelsea did look sharper in the second half with the changes that they made.

"Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall came on, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto all looked bright but Chelsea have to get a bit of understanding and grow with each other, and gel as unit. That is a bit harder when there is up to 40 of you. That is a big job that Enzo Maresca has to do."