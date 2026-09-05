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Ex-Arsenal youngster Bielik spared red card after grabbing fan by the throat

Ex-Arsenal youngster Bielik spared red card after grabbing fan by the throat
Ex-Arsenal youngster Bielik spared red card after grabbing fan by the throatEvery Second Media / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Former Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik somehow avoided a red card following a shocking altercation with a fan.

Currently plying his trade at Cardiff City, joining from West Brom this summer, Bielik, 28, has featured in all three games since his move, failing to win any.

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With his side 2-0 down against newly promoted Portsmouth on Saturday (September 5), Bielik was involved in an altercation with a fan in the 70th minute.

The defender went to retrieve the ball for a throw in, only for a young fan to throw the ball over his head.

In immediate retaliation, Bielik reached into the stands and appeared to grab the spectator by the throat. 

The fan then stood up, pushed Bielik away, and appeared to slap him in the face, sparking a furious reaction from the surrounding home supporters.

Despite the shocking incident, Bielik avoided any immediate punishment from the referee, but was eventually substituted in added time.

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Krystian BielikArsenalCardiffPortsmouthPremier LeagueChampionship

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