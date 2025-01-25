Brighton boss Hurzeler frustrated by matchwinning Everton penalty

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was left unhappy after their 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

A first-half penalty converted by Iliman Ndiaye was enough for the visitors to win on Saturday.

Joel Veltman was penalised for a hand-ball, but Hurzeler said: “For me, no penalty. So the VAR can't get into this situation. If the referee decides like this then you should play on. It’s not a clear handball.

“Joel felt a touch and when he felt a touch then of course the normal reaction is that the hands are coming. And then the hand went on the ball, so it can't be a penalty.”

He added, “I think it was a game where we tried a lot, but not a lot of things worked out like we expected them to.

“We still had enough time afterwards to turn the game around and we have to be honest to ourselves that we weren't on our highest level today. That is we lost the game and we have to reflect and reanalyse and keep going.

“They defended with 11 players around the box. We were not precise and not clean enough to find a solution for that. We weren't sharp enough in counter-pressing to win the ball back as quick and then it’s difficult to win a game.”