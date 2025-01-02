Everton keeper Pickford on leaving Goodison Park: New stadium will be amazing

Pickford on leaving Goodison Park: I think the new stadium is going to be amazing

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has revealed his excitement as the club prepare to leave Goodison Park for their new stadium.

Since 1892, Goodison has been the home of the Toffees, but this season marks the last time Everton will grace that pitch before leaving for their new home on Liverpool's famous waterfront. Pickford spoke to the club's website about how thrilled he is to make new memories despite the heartbreak of leaving such an iconic ground.

He said, “Obviously, there is so much history at Goodison, in terms of winning titles and other trophies. That’s not something we’ve been able to achieve but, of course, to be able to play in the stadium for its final year, that’ll last forever, really, and it means something to me.

“Having been able to see it for myself, I think the new stadium is going to be amazing.

“I know a lot of Evertonians who are passionate about the history of the Club and how much Goodison has been part of that but this is a new chapter.

“It’s going to be about us enjoying taking on that challenge and creating our own memories there. I think it’s going to be a great thing for the Club.Then, with the new owners coming in, I’ve always said that’s not much to do with us as players but it feels like a fresh start for the Club as a whole.

“Obviously, my part of that is doing my bit and contributing on the pitch. I’ve still got two years left on my contract after this one, so, 100 percent, I am looking forward to moving in and hopefully playing my part in getting us moving upwards.”