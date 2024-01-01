Everton fans group seeks Friedkin talks over ticket prices

The fans group said it will urge the club’s prospective new owners to avoid raising ticket prices too much in the coming years.

The Toffees are moving into a new stadium, ideally at the start of next season.

However, fans do not want to see swathes of Evertonians be priced out if prices are raised too much.

Dave Kelly, chairman of the Everton FAB, told the Liverpool ECHO: “Football needs to be priced in a way that all fans who can attend games can afford to do so.

“Everton supporters have, in my view, played a major role in keeping Everton in the Premier League and helping the club get to the point where the move looks possible as a top flight club.

“We are also in the midst of a cost of living crisis and I would hope any changes show an awareness of this. We would welcome the chance to engage with the prospective new owners to try and help ensure pricing is reflective of the fanbase.”