Everton boss Dyche blasts VAR after Brighton defeat

Everton boss Sean Dyche slammed VAR after defeat at home to Brighton.

Brighton won 3-0 on the day, though Everton were denied a penalty call for Dominic Calvert-Lewin by VAR at a crucial moment in the second-half.

Dyche later said: "I can’t really work it out. We go to these meetings and we have just been told the bar is going to be incredibly high now for the referee to make a decision.

“He makes a clear decision, he has a perfect viewing point, and lo-and-behold is called over to overturn the decision.

“What is the point in having that high bar then? Because when you look back, apparently one of the official lines is that Dom’s foot lands on one of their players.

“For one, obviously he doesn’t want to put his foot on their player’s foot, and their player is out of control on the floor and drags his foot along with the top of his foot and the bottom of Dom’s so that clearly pulls him to the ground. What is a pen then?

“That is contact in the box and we have all seen the tiniest - someone treads on a toe and they give a penalty. So I think we are all confused by it.

“There is no reason for confusion. If he lets the referee give that, I don’t there are too many complaints.”

After the call, the Premier League Match Centre said: “The referee awarded a penalty to Everton for a foul by Dunk on Calvert-Lewin. The VAR recommended an on-field review as he deemed Calvert-Lewin’s foot landed on Dunk’s foot and there was no foul. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball.”