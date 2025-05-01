Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Dijk on Pickford's horror tackle: It was one of the best times of my life
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres
Delaps's huge wage demands revealed as Man Utd and Chelsea chase young striker
Chelsea willing to sell Lavia

Evanilson ban lifted after successful red card appeal

Shina Oludare
Evanilson ban lifted after successful red card appeal
Evanilson ban lifted after successful red card appealAdam Davy / PA Images / Profimedia
Evanilson’s suspension has been overturned after Bournemouth’s successful appeal against his red card in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United.

The forward was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui, but it was upgraded to a red after a VAR review.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The red card would have resulted in a three-match ban, but the Brazilian is now available to play against Arsenal on Saturday.

"An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson's three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," read a Football Association statement.

The Cherries sit 10th in the table with four games left in the 2024-25 season. An eighth-place finish would secure a Europa Conference League spot, assuming Crystal Palace doesn’t defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvanilsonBournemouthManchester United