Evanilson ban lifted after successful red card appeal

Evanilson’s suspension has been overturned after Bournemouth’s successful appeal against his red card in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United.

The forward was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui, but it was upgraded to a red after a VAR review.

The red card would have resulted in a three-match ban, but the Brazilian is now available to play against Arsenal on Saturday.

"An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson's three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," read a Football Association statement.

The Cherries sit 10th in the table with four games left in the 2024-25 season. An eighth-place finish would secure a Europa Conference League spot, assuming Crystal Palace doesn’t defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.