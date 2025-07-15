Tribal Football
Ethan Nwaneri nears new Arsenal deal, eyes bigger role
Arsenal are finalizing contract talks with wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri as they aim to secure the young attacker's long-term future.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are in the final stages of negotiating a new contract with the Anglo-Nigerian, who is ready to commit his long-term future to the club. 

Having previously played on the right wing during Bukayo Saka’s injury absence, Nwaneri is now expected to take on a more central role, providing competition to club captain Martin Odegaard, whose form dipped last season due to injuries.

The England youth international had a breakout season under Mikel Arteta in 2024-25, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. 

In 2022, he made history becoming the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League match, debuting against Brentford at just 15 years and 181 days old.

