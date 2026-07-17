Eric Tinkler named new head coach of Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have appointed South African tactician Eric Tinkler as their new head coach with immediate effect, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the deal through their official channels, describing the 55-year-old as “a world-class coach of proven pedigree, extensive top-flight experience, and a distinguished playing career at the highest level of the game.”

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Tinkler takes over ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season and becomes the substantive head coach the Kumasi-based club has been searching for since the departure of Karim Zito in March.

Tinkler put pen to paper on his first coaching assignment outside of South Africa. In his first comments as Kotoko boss, he made clear the pull of the club’s history was the driving factor.

“I am honoured and excited to join one of Africa’s most storied football institutions,” he said in a club statement.

“Asante Kotoko’s rich history, passion for success and ambition for development is not hidden in Africa. I look forward to working with the players, staff, and management to build a team that can compete and win, both at home and on the continental stage. I feel proud to be associated with this great club at this historical moment.”

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, who earned 45 caps for South Africa, brings with him more than a decade of coaching experience across the South African Premier Soccer League.

He has previously managed Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Cape Town City, Chippa United, Maritzburg United, and most recently Sekhukhune United, before leaving the Limpopo-based side in April 2026.

Across those spells, he has lifted three major trophies as a head coach, winning the Nedbank Cup with Orlando Pirates, the Telkom Knockout with Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

Tinkler’s appointment concludes a lengthy search process that saw Prince Yaw Owusu and Hamza Obeng take charge of Kotoko on an interim basis over the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

It also completes the technical restructuring set in motion by the recent appointment of former Netherlands international Stanley Menzo as Director of Football, whose remit included finding a permanent head coach ahead of the new season.

The scale of the reset is significant. Kotoko endured a difficult 2025/26 season on all fronts, finishing eighth in the Ghana Premier League and ending the campaign trophyless, having also failed to secure the MTN FA Cup or qualify for continental competition.

Continental success remains a stated ambition of the ownership, and Tinkler has been recruited both to restore domestic competitiveness and to reposition the two-time CAF Champions League winners on the African stage.