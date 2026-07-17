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Lille president wants Bouaddi to stay despite Man City chase

Lille president wants Bouaddi to stay despite Man City chase
Lille president wants Bouaddi to stay despite Man City chaseČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Elyxandro Cegarra / Psnewz

Lille president Olivier Letang believes Ayyoub Bouaddi should spend another season at the club despite growing interest from Premier League giants. Lille president wants Bouaddi to stay despite Man City chase

The 18-year-old midfielder has attracted attention from Europe’s biggest teams after becoming one of the youngest players to feature in the UEFA Champions League at just 16. 

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His impressive performances for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially against Brazil, have further increased his reputation and market value, with Lille reportedly placing a €100 million price tag on him. 

Manchester City are leading the race for his signature, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also monitoring the teenager. 

However, Letang insists Bouaddi’s development would benefit from another year at Stade Pierre Mauroy before making a potential move abroad.

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Football transfersPremier LeagueAyyoub BouaddiLilleManchester City

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