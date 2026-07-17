David Beckham: World Cup can become as big as the NBA in USA

Former England and Manchester United superstar David Beckham was at the Fanatic Fest held at the Javits Center in New York City and spoke about the World Cup and shared his memories with the large audience about his time with the national team.

What have been the most significant moments of this World Cup?

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"There have been so many. Every World Cup brings out new players, footballers that maybe the general public doesn't know well or has never seen play. The World Cup gives them the chance to face the strongest national teams and champions in the world, and they often manage to surprise and excite people.

"This has been the biggest World Cup ever and it has given an opportunity even to countries that had never participated before. I think, for example, of Cape Verde, who have thrilled so many people around the world. Seeing them take on certain national teams and play the way they did was exceptional.

"Performances like that move the fans and inspire children, both in those countries and in all nations that have had a similar journey. It pushes them to want to play football and one day represent their own national team."

David Beckham Fabio Russomando

How much can football grow in the United States thanks to an event like this?

"I've always said there's no reason why football in the United States can't become as big as the NBA, American football, or baseball. But we need events like this, capable of inspiring a new generation of players and increasing interest in this sport. There have been some truly special moments in this World Cup and all of this can have a huge impact."

What does it mean to play in a World Cup?

"Watching a World Cup is special, but playing in one is even more so. For a footballer, competing at the highest level is everything you could wish for in your career. There are only a few players who get to play in a World Cup, and even fewer who reach a final.

"I loved representing the clubs I played for, the teams and the fans I played for. But for me, nothing compares to playing for your country. Whether it's a friendly, a European Championship, or a World Cup, representing your national team is something unique."

What memories do you have of the World Cups you played with England?

"My first World Cup didn't start well and didn't end well, but it was still an extraordinary experience. Being an England player and taking part in a World Cup was already something huge. I scored my first World Cup goal against Colombia and I did it on my mother's birthday.

"That made it even more special. Later I became captain and had the honour of leading my country in a World Cup. I have so many wonderful memories and I feel immense pride for having taken part in those tournaments."