Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea plan to sign new striker

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed his side will look to sign a new striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Chelsea have been linked with nearly every striker under the sun as they seek to bolster their attacking line-up.

Current number nine Nicolas Jackson has struggled after initially impressing at the start of the season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in his 33 games across all competitions.

Now, the Italian has confirmed Chelsea will look to bring in some competition for Jackson, who will miss the last two games of the Premier League campaign due to suspension.

When asked whether the Senegal international’s development has taken a hit due to the lack of competition, Maresca was unsure.

“I'm not able to answer now because I don't know the other part, if a number nine was here.” He said.

“For sure, with us, in my personal opinion, he has grown and improved a lot. Now, if another number nine was here is it better for him? I don't know.”

When asked if he wants another striker this summer, he simply said: "100 per cent."