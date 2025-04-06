Enzo Maresca backs Chelsea players as scoring woes continue

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has given the players his full backing after their disappointing 0-0 Premier League draw with Brentford.

Chelsea and Brentford played out a frustrating goalless draw at the G-tech on Sunday, denting the visitors’ hopes of a top four finish.

Maresca decided to bench his side’s two most potent attaching threats, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, seemingly keeping them fresh ahead of their Europa Conference League clash with Legia Warwaw on Thursday.

The West Londoners have netted just five times during their last six games in all competitions, also failing to net more than once in any of their most recent five encounters.

The Italian told reporters, as quoted by football.london: "It will be very important to get some more goals from the ones at front. But again, I think we are three or four scoring goals over the Premier League.

“So I don't have the feeling that this team need to score more goals. And also when we don't score likes today, we shot more than 20 times.

"So I think the question is for sure we want more goals from the players at front, even from set pieces in general, we want to score more goals. But I don't think it's the reason why.

"I don't think it's a problem in terms of we are top three, top four in terms of scoring goal. We create chances every game. Probably we struggle to create chances in one or two games.

"But the reason why was also because we play without a nine. If you remember the last four or five games ago, we struggled to create chances, but it's also normal.

“Now with Nico (Jackson) back, I think we are creating, but at the same time we are scoring goals and hopefully when you shot more than 20 times, hopefully next time we can score. Sometimes you need two shots and you score. It's like this."