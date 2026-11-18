The English FA reportedly explored legal action against Gianni Infantino's bid to be re-elected as FIFA President.

According to BBC Sport, the FA considered legally challenging Infantino’s eligibility to run for a fourth term as Fifa president.

Advertisement Advertisement

They do believe that challenge to prevent him from standing in March is likely to fail, however.

Human rights campaign group Fair Square wrote to the FA claiming Infantino’s re-election bid is open to legal challenge and was "contrary to the spirit and purpose" of FIFA statutes.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt has now responded, saying the FA "has explored the possibility of challenging Mr Infantino's eligibility to run for a further term as the Fifa president but does not consider that such a challenge would secure the outcome sought".

Infantino does have a challenger. UEFA have backed Philippe Diallo, the current president of the French Football Federation.