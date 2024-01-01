England risk UEFA ban thanks to Starmer government

England are in danger of being thrown out of UEFA competition.

For both club and national levels, English teams could be blocked from entering UEFA competitions due to the UK government's plans to appoint a 'regulator' for local football.

The Times and the BBC have obtained a letter to Culture Minister Lisa Nandy in which UEFA's general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, makes it clear that there should be no 'government interference in the running of football' and that the ultimate sanction is, in principle, that England may be excluded for all UEFA tournaments.

According to Reuters, Keir Starmer's government committed to go ahead with those plans, and it is therefore the plans that may end up having consequences.

England, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are joint hosts for the European Championship in 2028.