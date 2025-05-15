England legend warns Gyokeres off Manchester United move

England and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has cautioned Viktor Gyokeres against a summer move to Manchester United.

The Swedish striker has emerged as a top transfer target across Europe after netting 95 goals in just 100 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

Nevertheless, the iconic striker has voiced his disapproval of a move to Old Trafford, citing the club’s instability as a major red flag.

"They have to win the Europa League and I know that Ruben Amorim will have one or two contacts for the transfer market this summer," Shearer told Betfair.

"He coached Gyokeres, who will be chased in the summer by several clubs.

"It would be a brave move for him, or any other player, to go to Old Trafford if they're not in the Champions League.

"As a fan, you would worry about next season if they're not in the Champions League. It's just been a mess from top to bottom.”