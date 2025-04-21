England great Sheringham tips Kane for Chelsea or Villa move

Teddy Sheringham believes that if Harry Kane comes back to England, he might join either Chelsea or Aston Villa.

The Bayern Munich star has been linked with a move back to the English Premier League, even though he has been scoring plenty of goals in Germany.

However, the former Manchester United star says that Chelsea and Aston Villa might try to sign him, as he still has two to three years left playing at the top level.

"There'll still be a lot of clubs that will be looking at Harry Kane in the Premier League. He's the finished article and you're still going to get two, maybe three years out of Harry Kane at the top level, the way I see it,” Sheringham told Casino Hawks.

“I think Chelsea could go for him, Nicolas Jackson has done alright but Kane is the very highest level.

“You’re also looking at a team like Aston Villa, they might want to go a step further. He is a top player and the finished article, he can give you two or three years so teams will go for him. He is a commodity that people want."