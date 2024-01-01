England caretaker coach Carsley confident he has FA support

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley says he has the full backing of the FA.

Carsley's decision not to sing the national anthem before the Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland has upset some in England.

But Carsley says he has the support of the FA: "I am really lucky with the people that are in charge and are my bosses.

"They know what my strengths are and aren’t gonna ask me to be anything I am not.

"My strength is coaching, being on the pitch. This (talking) isn’t my strength, what I am doing now.

"It’s something that I understand that comes with the job, as I saw yesterday (with the anthem controversy). I have my own way of doing it."