Endo hands Liverpool Paris headache

Liverpool and Japan star Wataru Endo has outlined his intentions to represent his country at the Olympics.

The Reds will have to decide whether to let Endo go to the tournament, as it is not FIFA sanctioned.

Given Endo is an over-23 player, he will be one of the designated older players in the squad.

"Nothing has been decided yet but my stance is that if I’m selected, I’d like to go," Endo told domestic outlet ABEMA Sports Time.

The Reds will be aware that if he does go, Endo will miss pre-season and the start of the Premier League campaign.

The Olympics run from July 24th to August 9th, with the Premier League beginning on August 16th.