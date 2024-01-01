Emile Heskey exclusive: My Jaden closer to Man City loan exit

In an exclusive interview with ex England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey, he opened up about Jaden Heskey’s future at Manchester City.

Heskey spoke passionately about his son and where his future might lead whilst at the Manchester City academy.

When asked about if he iis ready to go out on loan from Man City he said this.

"At this moment in time, he will go back as an Under-21's player. He will play with them for half a season maybe a whole season then the club will make a decision on the next step,” Heskey told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen.

“But he's enjoying his journey, his journey is a little bit different to mine but he is doing really well and excelling. He is arguably at the best place to excel when it comes to academy football.

“This is because the pyramid is below him, he can go wherever he wants to after that. He’s doing very, very well and the club love him there and that’s the main thing.”

Heskey thinks his son needs to be pushed more if he wants to reach the heights of the Premier League.

“I think he needs to be pushed into senior football, maybe in a year's time because at some point he needs to be playing against men and he needs to understand the pressures of that.”

- Emile Heskey was talking to Tribalfootball of behalf of 888sport