Emery welcomes Villa win at Southampton: We must enjoy it

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left pleased with his super-subs after their 3-0 win at Southampton.

Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen and John McGinn all scored in the final 17 minutes.

“Very important,” declared Emery.

“We didn’t achieve a lot of points at the beginning of the season, because we didn’t have enough players in the bench, because they were not fit, because they were injured.

“We joined in the transfer window, four players, really helping and really increasing our competitive way, to get the points we are getting.”

He added: “Really, I want to enjoy the moment we have, and the matches we are going to face with our supporters.

“Today, they were supporting us here, and really, it’s to be thankful for everybody helping us because the motivation we have through them, we can feel even more, and we can feel stronger in everything.

“Of course, playing tactically, being organised, playing individually with our skills, but as well, with emotions.

“This is really a good momentum for us now, in (the) Premier League, because it’s the main target we have, to try to get through it again, our objective for next year.”