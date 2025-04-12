Emery lauds impactful subs as Villa silence Southampton

Unai Emery praised the impact of Aston Villa’s second-half substitutes as three of them in their 3-0 victory over Southampton.

Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen, and John McGinn scored in the final 17 minutes at St Mary's Stadium, securing the points for the Villans.

Emery lauded their effect on the game, highlighting the broader improvement in competition levels within the squad since the January transfer window.

“We didn’t achieve a lot of points at the beginning of the season, because we didn’t have enough players in the bench, because they were not fit, because they were injured,” he told the club website.

“We joined in the transfer window, four players, really helping and really increasing our competitive way, to get the points we are getting.”