Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Sporting CP coach Borges: Game-changer Gyokeres can handle any move
Cole urges Arsenal to choose Nigeria star over Isak

Emery lauds impactful subs as Villa silence Southampton

Shina Oludare
Emery lauds impactful subs as Villa silence Southampton
Emery lauds impactful subs as Villa silence SouthamptonCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Graham Hunt
Unai Emery praised the impact of Aston Villa’s second-half substitutes as three of them in their 3-0 victory over Southampton.

Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen, and John McGinn scored in the final 17 minutes at St Mary's Stadium, securing the points for the Villans

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emery lauded their effect on the game, highlighting the broader improvement in competition levels within the squad since the January transfer window.

“We didn’t achieve a lot of points at the beginning of the season, because we didn’t have enough players in the bench, because they were not fit, because they were injured,” he told the club website.

“We joined in the transfer window, four players, really helping and really increasing our competitive way, to get the points we are getting.”                                                     

Mentions
Aston VillaSouthamptonPremier League