Rusk stays positive despite Southampton's defeat to Villa

Southampton interim manager Simon Rusk is eager to take the positives from his team’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Despite an impressive 0-0 draw at halftime at St Mary’s Stadium, the Saints were eventually defeated by the visitors, with Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen, and John McGinn scoring the goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Even at the defeat, Rusk believed his team did well to keep things tight for as long as they did.

“We’re playing against a team who are playing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so we know the threats they possess,” he told club website.

“The 73rd minute was the first goal, so I think we can be pleased that we’re at 0-0 in that moment, but we’re disappointed with the nature of the way we go behind.

“I think there’s a building block. I think people could see it was a committed team, desperate to be solid.

“We’ve got to find a balance. We can’t just open up and play against top teams as if it doesn’t matter – we’ve got to keep the game tight, that’s what the reality is and that’s where we’re at. I think it’s the right thing to do

“Of course there are going to be things we want to improve on, but we knew that going into it. The effort was wholehearted, and we’ve been undone by some moments of real quality.”