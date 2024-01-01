Tribal Football
Elliott working hard on Liverpool recovery

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is back in the gym as he returns from injury.

The midfielder is not being rushed by the club, as they want to ensure he is back 100 percent fit.

Per Liverpool Echo, the 21-year-old is working by himself on a specially tailored program.

Elliott has been out since the September international break when he was with the England Under-21s.

He was expected to miss four to six weeks, with the player himself hoping to be back for the Chelsea game on October 20th.

While that appears far away, considering he is not back on the training pitch, Elliott could return at the start of November.

