Egypt release Salah back to Liverpool after coach concern

Egypt have released Mohamed Salah back to Liverpool.

The striker is being released from next week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has concerns about the artificial pitch of Mauritania and their tactics.

Hassan said: "If any player asks me not to play on artificial turf, I will agree. The Mauritanian team plays hard and with violent interventions, and their field is not the best. If Salah specifically asks me to do so, I will agree.

“I was very worried about the Mauritania match, and the pitch there is very difficult. Even if I don’t win there, it doesn’t matter. What matters to me is that I don’t lose.”

Egpyt are in control of their qualifying group, so allowing Hassan some leeway in terms of selection for the tie.