Edozie says he is settling in at Belgian side Anderlecht

Southampton winger Sam Edozie believes the Belgian league is suited to his qualities.

The 21-year-old has signed for Anderlecht on a season long loan to gain more regular first team football.

While he knows that he has to improve in the final third, Edozie is happy about how his first three games have gone.

Speaking to Belgian outlet DH, Edozie explained: “It's a quality league with a lot of transition play that suits my style of play.

"I'm trying to get used to it and find connections with my teammates. For example, I talk to Kasper Dolberg so that we know how the other likes to be served and how he likes to run.

"My teammates see what I can do and try to put me in the right conditions. But I am not yet satisfied with everything.

"For example, I must improve my final move. I work hard and try to take inspiration from the best in the world to move up a level."