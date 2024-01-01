Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Southampton announce two academy additions

Premier League side Southampton are continuing to strengthen their academy.

The Saints are working hard to bring in the best young talent from around England.Per Daily Echo, two players are set to sign on scholarship terms with the club.

Southampton have confirmed the arrivals of Oli Newman and Tino Goremusandu.

They did beat a number of other Premier League clubs to the signing of these talents.

Newman, formerly of Norwich, was even wanted by the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal.

Goremusandu has landed a deal after successful trials.

