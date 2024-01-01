Dyche still waiting to speak to Everton's new prospective owner

Everton manager Sean Dyche did not want to spend too long dwelling on the club’s ownership situation.

News has filtered through in the UK that American businessman John Textor may be close to buying the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Toffees have denied a deal is done, Dyche was asked about the situation in his Friday press conference.

Dyche responded: “Regarding the comments, if you’re a prospective owner and you are going to comment, you’re probably going to ask certain questions. That’s the way it goes – finding out what you’re prospectively going to buy or getting a feel or giving a feel as the case may be.

“I haven’t had the chance (to speak to John Textor). I don’t think the deal is to that position. Like I say, if you’re a prospective owner of a club, you probably would want to build a relationship, or certainly know the manager's thoughts in any situation.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily about me and Everton Football Club. He isn’t the current owner, obviously, but if he did take it over then I’m sure he’d have that conversation. But I think that’s standard practice.”