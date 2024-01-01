Dyche says he is trying to build an Everton team that can "excite and win"

Everton manager Sean Dyche has seen his team eliminated from the Carabao Cup and now bottom of the Premier League, but insists he can turn things around.

Despite the miserable start to the season, Dyche has the backing of those above him as he deals with tough circumstances surrounding the club’s finances and ownership which has put the club in a state of turmoil.

”There are miles to go in the journey of Everton Football Club to get it back to where it wants to be and where it should be," he said.

“I regard it (his work) as a current and ongoing success because people only know ‘that’ much of the challenge. We have spoken about it before, they shouldn’t know everything. It is not fair on supporters to know everything, but there have been huge amounts of shifts here.

“We have brought in tens and tens of millions in fees, we have got tens of millions off the wage bill, safeguarding the club, trying to develop teams that can excite and win and trying to get young players through the system.”

He explained the club's challenges and constant hurdles he and his staff have gone through and how proud he is to have survived so far.

“All these challenges. They are right there in front of everyone’s eyes. I can see it all. Whatever happens next, whether people want me or don’t want me, it is not going to take away the amount of work and effort that has been put in to balance out the situation as best as I can. Not just me, but obviously I am the one who has to head it up, I am the one here every week, I am the one that answers.

“I can speak freely about that, but there are lots of other people as well. The staff included, the players, all of the challenges that have come our way, so if you said ‘stop, stand still’ now, I would still be proud of everything. But the fact is you haven’t said ‘stop, stand still’ and until that moment comes I will be working my rear off continuing to find a way.”

There is a long way to go for Everton who despertely need to turn their form around if they want to avoid early shouts of relegation but Dyche believes that even though it’s a long road ahead the club will bounce back.

“I don’t sit here and say I have done my bit. Absolutely not. I have maintained that all the way through. There are miles to go. Miles to go. They tell me they want the truth, I give them the truth. There is not a flick of a switch and we have solved everything. There are miles to go in the journey of Everton Football Club to get it back to where it wants to be and where it should be.”