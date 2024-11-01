Tribal Football
Dyche says goals will come for Calvert-Lewin at Everton

Ansser Sadiq
Dyche says goals will come for Calvert-Lewin if continues to fight and work hard
Everton manager Sean Dyche is taking confidence from Dominic Calvert-Lewin's displays this season.

The forward has not been able to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League, but has helped the team to a five-match unbeaten run.

While Dyche hopes to get his frontman firing, he is aware that team results are what matter the most.

He stated to reporters: “He’s working hard at his game and finding that streak which brought him goals previously. He hasn’t scored regularly for a while and getting back in that zone can come. 

“We speak about it endlessly as managers, finding a goal can get it started when being in the right area and it hits you and goes in.

“All them different things can start a goalscorer scoring again but you’ve got to stick at it. You have to maintain performances. I’ve spoken to him about performances, the level of the consistency and trying to find it. Goals will come if you keep making sure you’re playing well and running hard, goals will come.”

