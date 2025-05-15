Dyche reveals shock at Everton points hit during reign

Sean Dyche admitted he was stunned upon learning that Everton had been docked 10 points during the 2021–22 season.

Completely unaware that a 10-point deduction was looming for financial rule breaches, the 53-year-old recalled getting a call from director of football Kevin Thelwell while abroad and at first, he thought it was a joke."It’s no one’s exact fault, there’s a number of people, it’s not just one person’s fault. Mr. (Farhad) Moshiri took a lot of stick, but he wasn’t making every decision – there are 30 people in the offices who have jobs and he’s not running that every day,” Dyche told Stick to Football.

“Some of the people in the offices were still running the business. Me and Kevin Thelwell were trying to pull together things, using common sense, like contracts and who we’d have to sell.

“The brief is, I’ve got to bring money in, so whether I like him or not a player, some of them are playing because we’ve got to try and sell them. You’re not going to get the same money for a player if they’re not playing, so you have to try and play them enough to win a game, then you have to win a game to get some money in.”

He continued: “The next season, I’m sitting in Dubai, and I get a phone call from Kevin, who asks if I’m sitting down. He goes, ‘We’ve just been deducted 10 points’. I went, ‘Ey?’

“I’d never even been told anything about it. I thought, ‘What on earth is going on – where has that snowballed from the day I walked into this. How has that happened without any form of me knowing anything?’”

Everton eventually saw their points deduction reduced from 10 to six on appeal, and they secured survival with a four-point cushion.