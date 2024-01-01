Dyche is working under "working under very difficult circumstances" at Everton

Everton manager Sean Dyche is in charge of a side who have had their worst start to a league season in 66 years, with the club doing everything they can to turn things around.

The club's director of football Kevin Thelwell has spoken about the hard work going on behind the scenes as members of staff try to rectify what has been an incredibly poor start to the season so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Toffees are bottom of the Premier League without a point having lost all four of their games so far, conceding 13 goals with a goal difference of –9.

Thelwell spoke on his relationship with the struggling manager and the work that is constantly going on in the background.

"Sean and I work very closely together, our offices are a metre apart so we are talking regularly and consistently about what things we can do, how we can use the resources we have available to try and make things better going forwards," he said.

"Sean has a responsibility for the preparation and performance of the team and fundamentally the results. My responsibility is the support services that sit around that. It is about us talking through some of the performance problems we have got."

He also spoke on how tough the situation is for Dyche considering the club are going through issues financially and with their current ownership.

"I can promise everybody that there is no stone being left unturned in terms of trying to rectify our current situation. He (Dyche) is working under very difficult circumstances.

"We still have ownership and financial situations to resolve so that makes it very difficult for a manager when we want to take that next step."