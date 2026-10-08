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Donnarumma's agent claims future 'reassurances made' as Man City launch appeal

Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.Action Images via Reuters

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent, Enzo Raiola, has confirmed Manchester City have provided him with reassurances after the club's guilty verdict over financial rule breaks.

City have been found in breach of 114 financial regulations by an independent panel, but the club continue to deny any wrongdoing, and have launched an appeal against the decision.

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Amid the debate over what comes next, there has been sustained speculation over whether or not City can retain certain star players if they are hit with major fines, or potentially relegated from the Premier League.

Raiola has faced the rumours head on and stated there is no concern from his position.

"Will the Manchester City chaos change anything? No, nothing will change for us or for Gigio," Raiola told Radio Napoli Centrale. 

"News comes out periodically. The club has spoken with Gigio and everyone is calm.

"Now there are important games against Liverpool and PSG, then sporting justice will take its course. But Gigio has had reassurances from City."

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