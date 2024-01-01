DONE DEAL: Neto "realising a dream" joining Arsenal

Arsenal have signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The 35 year-old joins the Gunners on a season-long loan.

He said: “I’m realising a dream in my life, a dream come true, and I’m really, really happy.

“I had two dreams as a kid to play for a football team. It was my team in Brazil, where I grew up and became a professional footballer, and also Arsenal. And now I’m realising it! I’m a really lucky person.

“To all the supporters of Arsenal, I’d just like to say I’m one more fan here. My dream has come true, I’m really happy. Depend on me, I’ll give more than 100% to give everything for Arsenal.”