DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Scotland midfield pair McTominay, Gilmour

Napoli have signed Scotland midfield pair Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour joins from Brighton for an initial fee of £12m plus £4m in bonuses.

Advertisement Advertisement

McTominay, meanwhile, arrives for £25.7m.

"I've absolutely loved it and I'm very, very grateful for the football club and I'm ready for a new challenge and I'm ready to go and embrace it and take it by storm," McTominay said in his farewell to United.

"I want to see Manchester United win, I want to see us do really, really well and I'll be watching as well. Thank you for having me and I have enjoyed every minute."