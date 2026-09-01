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DONE DEAL: Man City confirm joint British record signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea

DONE DEAL: Man City confirm joint British record sign of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea
DONE DEAL: Man City confirm joint British record sign of Enzo Fernandez from ChelseaMark Pain / Alamy / Profimedia

Man City have confirmed the joint British record signing of midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has been pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge since the start of 2026.

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Fernandez was initially flirting with a move to Real Madrid, which resulted in a two-game suspension, handed to him by former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior.

The Spanish weren’t interested, however, going as far as releasing a statement to confirm they had no intention on making a move for the midfielder.

Man City became the only viable option for Fernandez, with former manager Enzo Maresca keen on a reunion.

The two clubs finally reached an agreement on transfer deadline day, reportedly worth a joint British record £125 million.

Fernandez signs a five-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Etihad until the summer of 2031.

On joining Manchester City, Fernandez said: “Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times.

“Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are.   

“I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success. 

“If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player.  

“I pride myself on continually improving my game. Anyone who’s worked with me will know how hard I train every single day and how much I put into matches. I give absolutely everything and I can promise Manchester City that will continue now I’m here.

“I want to thank Hugo, Enzo, Khaldoon and everyone at City who has made this deal possible. I want to take the faith shown in me and repay it as soon as possible.”

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Enzo FernandezManchester CityChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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