DONE DEAL: Leicester sign Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss

Leicester City have signed Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

El Khannouss joins Leicester for a fee of around £21m and has signed a four-year contract. The Morocco international won the Belgian Pro League's Young Player of the Season award in 2023-24.

"I’m very happy," he said. "Leicester City is a big club in England and it’s always a dream for a young guy like me to play in the Premier League so I’m very excited and I hope to achieve big things here.

"I talked with the manager, and I immediately had a good feeling with the club."

El Khannouss refused to train at Genk this week to force through the move.

Genk coach Thorstein Fink acknowleged: "With a bit more experience, he might have handled it a bit differently in the past few days."