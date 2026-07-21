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DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm permanent Oscar Zambrano return

DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm permanent Oscar Zambrano return
DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm permanent Oscar Zambrano returnTim Williams / Actionplus / Profimedia

Newly promoted Hull City have confirmed the permanent signing of Oscar Zambrano, 12 months after he finished a loan spell at the club.

The 22-year-old joined Hull from Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on a season-long loan back in 2024, but only managed to make eight appearances, scoring once and providing one assist.

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In November 2024, Zambrano was given a 16-month suspension by South American football confederation Conmebol for breaching anti-doping rules while playing for Quito.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban to 12 months, and the defensive midfielder returned to competitive action in November 2025 with Maribor.

Zambrano has now joined Hull City on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

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Oscar ZambranoHull CityLDU QuitoMariborPremier LeagueFootball transfers