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DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace complete signing of ex-Arsenal star Tomiyasu

DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace complete signing of ex-Arsenal star Tomiyasu
DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace complete signing of ex-Arsenal star Tomiyasupressinphoto / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The 27-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Ajax earlier in the summer, just six months after he joined the Dutch giants.

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Injury issues seriously limited Tomiyasu’s chances at Ajax, making just nine appearances across all competitions and starting two of his seven Eredivisie games.

Crystal Palace have now confirmed the signing of the Japan international following a successful trial over the first few weeks of pre-season.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, Tomiyasu said: “I’m excited to get started. This club is in a good moment, winning three titles in two seasons. Here is where I wanted to be.”

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Takehiro TomiyasuCrystal PalaceArsenalAjaxPremier LeagueFootball transfers