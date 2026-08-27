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DONE DEAL: Aston Villa complete signing of free agent Leon Goretzka

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa complete signing of free agent Leon Goretzka
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa complete signing of free agent Leon GoretzkaMoritz Müller / Alamy / Profimedia

Aston Villa have announced the signing of former Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Unai Emery’s side are having a busy final few days of the summer transfer window with players coming and going.

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Villa have agreed a club record £65 million deal to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, with Ollie Watkins heading to Saudi Arabia.

They’ve also just confirmed the signing of Germany international Goretzka, who joins as a free agent following his departure from Bayern Munich, with the club yet to reveal any details on the length of his contract. 

Last season, Goretzka played 48 times in all competitions for Bayern, starting 27 of those games, chipping in with five goals and five assists.

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Leon GoretzkaAston VillaBayern MunichPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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