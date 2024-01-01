Denmark defender Andersen blasts 'brain dead' Oliver: Worst performance I've ever seen!

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen was left furious after Denmark's Euros exit at the hands of Germany.

Andersen had a goal denied by VAR before the technology deemed him to have handled the ball to give away a penalty which was duly converted by Kai Havertz.

After Germany's 2-0 round 16 win, Andersen barked: "It is one of the worst refereeing performances (from Michael Oliver) I have seen in my career. Offside is offside, but that you can rule on the ball in such a situation is absolutely crazy.

"There is no shadow of doubt. Two years ago we had a referee meeting before the season in the Premier League, where we talked about the fact that someone like that can never be judged.

"He is half a metre from me and kicks the ball up onto my hand. I had it in a natural position, so no penalty can ever be awarded.

"They told us that in black and white. That he then goes out and judges it - an English judge even - is completely brain dead.

"We must not talk to him. We get fines and red cards. Just say one little thing and it's: 'Boom, yellow card.' It's a ridiculous rule. He can make all the mistakes he wants and we must not say anything.

"Of course you react when the referee makes a wrong decision. And I don't know how many of them he made in this match."