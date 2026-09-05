Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi remain goalless after their opening three Premier League games.

De Zerbi’s side are alongside Aston Villa and Coventry in not scoring a single goal in their opening three Premier League games of the season.

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Spurs and Forest played out a drab 0-0 draw at the City Ground on Saturday (September 5), leaving the North London side down in 17th, the position they’ve ended the past two seasons in.

To make matters worse, Spurs didn't have a single shot on target against Forest.

The unwanted stats don’t end there. This marks the first time since 1974 that Tottenham have failed to score in their first three league games.

Despite all that, De Zerbi still believes his side have the ability to score ‘many goals’.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he said: "In terms of performance I am very, very proud. I'm delighted to watch my players fight like this. We didn't concede risk to concede goals.

"We are working now, because we started last Thursday, very happy for the spirit, the attitude, the behaviour of the players. The players who played 90 minutes, 70 minutes, 20 minutes, 10 minutes.

"This is our way, great qualities of the players. The human level of the dressing is great, now we have to work and improve in all levels of the football.

"Our mood is to win, to win, to win. But I think we have to stay calm to keep the confidence in ourselves. Then I think we have the players good enough to score many goals like (Dominic) Solanke, Savio, (Omar) Marmoush."

On if he has everything he needs for success: "I'm very happy for the transfer market, I think the club, the sporting director and the CEO worked it very, very well with ambition and clear ideas. Now we have to work because in football you cannot ask for time but without time you can do nothing."