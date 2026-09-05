Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Chelsea and Xabi Alonso eye €100m Atletico Madrid ace to replace Enzo Fernandez

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

Chelsea line-up v Arsenal: Confirmed team news as Alonso faces first major test

Xabi Alonso backs Chelsea captain Reece James to nail down regular midfield spot

Most read on Flashscore News

Mbappe misses last-gasp penalty as Parrott hands Real Madrid first loss of season

Antonsen wears down Olympic silver medalist Vitidsarn in epic China Masters semi-final

Mosimane includes several new and old names in Bafana Bafana preliminary squad

Chinese badminton plunged deeper into crisis as ex-world champion faces corruption probe

De Zerbi believes his struggling Tottenham side have 'ability to score many goals'

De Zerbi believes his struggling Tottenham side have 'ability to score many goals'
De Zerbi believes his struggling Tottenham side have 'ability to score many goals'REUTERS

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi remain goalless after their opening three Premier League games.

De Zerbi’s side are alongside Aston Villa and Coventry in not scoring a single goal in their opening three Premier League games of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs and Forest played out a drab 0-0 draw at the City Ground on Saturday (September 5), leaving the North London side down in 17th, the position they’ve ended the past two seasons in.

To make matters worse, Spurs didn't have a single shot on target against Forest.

The unwanted stats don’t end there. This marks the first time since 1974 that Tottenham have failed to score in their first three league games.

Despite all that, De Zerbi still believes his side have the ability to score ‘many goals’.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he said: "In terms of performance I am very, very proud. I'm delighted to watch my players fight like this. We didn't concede risk to concede goals.

"We are working now, because we started last Thursday, very happy for the spirit, the attitude, the behaviour of the players. The players who played 90 minutes, 70 minutes, 20 minutes, 10 minutes.

"This is our way, great qualities of the players. The human level of the dressing is great, now we have to work and improve in all levels of the football.

"Our mood is to win, to win, to win. But I think we have to stay calm to keep the confidence in ourselves. Then I think we have the players good enough to score many goals like (Dominic) Solanke, Savio, (Omar) Marmoush."

On if he has everything he needs for success: "I'm very happy for the transfer market, I think the club, the sporting director and the CEO worked it very, very well with ambition and clear ideas. Now we have to work because in football you cannot ask for time but without time you can do nothing."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRoberto De ZerbiTottenham

Related Articles

What the numbers tell us ahead of Tottenham's must with game with Nottingham Forest

Tottenham lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi drops Richarlison exit update

Tottenham plan Richarlison exit after missing Premier League squad