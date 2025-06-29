Darren Fletcher in line for new Man United job

Former Man United midfielder and fan favourite Darren Fletcher is set to take up a new position within the club's youth set-up.

The 41-year-old was a member of Ruben Amorim’s first-team set up but is now set to take on a more crucial role in United’s youth set up.

According to a report from The Athletic, Fletcher will replace Adam Lawrence as the Premier League giant’s Under-18 head coach this summer.

Lawrence decided to step down after two years with the club as the powers that be continue to restructure the youth set up.

It’s understood that Fletcher sees this as a step in the right direction towards his ultimate desire of becoming a manager.