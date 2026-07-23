Chelsea hand goalkeeper Toby Bell first professional contract

Chelsea have announced that academy goalkeeper Toby Bell has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The youngster joined the Blues during his Under-15 season and has since developed into a commanding presence between the posts.

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His progress earned him an Under-18 debut as a schoolboy in November 2024, featuring in a Premier League Cup fixture against Millwall.

During the 2025/26 season, Bell was included in Chelsea’s Under-19 UEFA Youth League squad and travelled for matches against Atalanta and Real Madrid, where he was named among the substitutes.

After recovering from injury in the second half of the campaign, he returned to action for the Under-18s in a London derby against Fulham.

At international level, Bell has represented England throughout his development.