Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Chelsea hand goalkeeper Toby Bell first professional contract

Chelsea hand academy goalkeeper Toby Bell first pro contract
Chelsea hand academy goalkeeper Toby Bell first pro contractČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Godfrey Pitt

Chelsea have announced that academy goalkeeper Toby Bell has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The youngster joined the Blues during his Under-15 season and has since developed into a commanding presence between the posts. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

His progress earned him an Under-18 debut as a schoolboy in November 2024, featuring in a Premier League Cup fixture against Millwall.

During the 2025/26 season, Bell was included in Chelsea’s Under-19 UEFA Youth League squad and travelled for matches against Atalanta and Real Madrid, where he was named among the substitutes. 

After recovering from injury in the second half of the campaign, he returned to action for the Under-18s in a London derby against Fulham.

At international level, Bell has represented England throughout his development.

Mentions
Football transfersPremier League CupToby BellChelsea

Related Articles

Brownhill rejects NEOM approach to remain at Al Shabab

Charlton Athletic re-sign right-back Danny McNamara

Bolton Wanderers sign Spanish defender Gaizka Larrazabal