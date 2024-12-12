Cunha on Wolves' clash against Ipswich: It will be a war I need to be like a great warrior

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha has rallied his side to fight against Ipswich Town this weekend as they look to escape the relegation zone.

Cunha has been the standout performer for Wolves this season with seven goals and three assists in just 16 games in what has been a slow start to the season under manager Gary O’Neil. The Brazilian forward spoke to the club's website about how they can bounce back with a win this weekend.

“This moment is not the moment we want it to be. We want to play and then have a lot of dreams to arrive at some points that everyone thinks we have the capacity to be – but football is like this. We need to continue to build something good and try to change the situation.

“In our situation, it’s almost like every single game is like this. We need to fight, and then you need to show everyone that we have potential to change the situation, and we have the capacity to change the situation. This will never change and this game will not be different.

“Of course, Ipswich have the same points than us, so it’s also a hard situation for them, but this is kind of game will not be a football game, it will be a war. I need to be like a great warrior and it's easier to be great warrior when you have the fans around you and the club that you love, so I hope Saturday we can show again everyone that they should have big faith in us to change everything.”

The 25-year-old also opened up on O’Neil who has been under the spotlight in recent weeks due to his side’s poor form. Cunha had nothing but praise for his manager and how he has helped him develop into one of the Premier League’s top strikers this season.

“He’s (O’Neil) a very positive person. He’s always telling us to keep believing and giving is energy to continue to fight. This is a hard situation, but it's still the beginning. We’ve had a lot of games already, but we still have time to change everything. He's a good person and he keeps pushing us to change the situation.

“Always when I say something about Gary it’s easier, because I feel the reciprocal admiration. I'm grateful because he helped me to continue this level and then showed me the things to improve. It’s something that I will always remember for my career. We have a coach who is working on so many different things.

“Sometimes it’s about how to change your mind, how they give you confidence, how they teach you to do the things well, and he is someone for me who I will always be grateful for. He's an unbelievable person and manager, and I have only good things to say. The things I feel for him are only good things, so I hope we can change the situation together.”