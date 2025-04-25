Crystal Palace midfielder Devenny: This season amazing for me

Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny was delighted being part of their 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Devenny started and played 79 minutes as he continues to impress this season.

He told Palace's website: “If I could sum it up in one word, it would just be: amazing.”

“I'm loving every moment and I'm always ready. I'm playing with a smile on my face, which is very important. If the chance comes (to score) again I’ll always be ready.

“He (Marc Guéhi) has been great, to be fair. He's very humble and he's very helpful, especially towards the younger players like myself. He's just a great role model.

“You can learn things from him every day. He'll always make sure all the boys are calm and in the right headspace for the game. Just to let everyone know that they can go and express themselves, because that's when you play your best football.

“(The manager’s) influence has been massive, he (Oliver Glasner) has helped me a lot and he's shown trust in me. That's when it's up to me to repay him.

“Although tonight might not have been the best game on the ball, I made sure I worked my socks off and did what I could for the team. He's been great and he's helped me a lot.”