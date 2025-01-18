Crystal Palace boss Glasner pleased with victory at West Ham

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was pleased after their 2-0 win against West Ham.

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck twice, with Dino Mavropanos also seeing red for West Ham, on Saturday.

“I think it’s the biggest difference to the (Wednesday 2-0) win at Leicester: it's the same result, but there's a massive difference in the performances,” Glasner told Palace TV.

“Today was a great performance, we controlled the game the whole time, we scored the goals in the right moment, so I'm really pleased with the result and with the performance today – whereas at Leicester I was just pleased with the result!

“It felt like we controlled the game. We didn't give them chances – two or three set-plays, but we defended it excellently – and then it was ‘okay, when we come into the final third or when we come in front of their defensive five, we need to increase the pace of attack’.

“In the first situation we did amazing. We found three or four times our wing-backs, and to be honest the crosses were not as well today that we all hoped and expected, but again: great performance, and a great win here at London Stadium.”

On winning at London stadium, he added: “It feels great, and I was talking to Marc (Guehi) when we went to our fans after the game, because it's personally my second game here, and my second win!

“The first was with Frankfurt in the semi-finals of the Europa League, and it was on the same spot, in front of the fans, and today it felt great again.

“We could see their support. There were moments in the second-half when our fans were louder than the 55,000 West Ham supporters, so thanks again – and now enjoy Saturday evening and Sunday, and then let's keep it going at Selhurst against Brentford.”