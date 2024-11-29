Crouch impressed by Sancho in Chelsea win

Former England forward Peter Crouch believes certain Chelsea players need to get more game time.

The ex-forward was speaking after the team’s 2-0 win over FC Heidenheim in the Europa Conference League.

The Blues did give game time to the likes of Filip Jorgensen and Jadon Sancho

Crouch praised winger Sancho, who was a bright spark throughout the game

“He's involved in a lot, he's got such quick feet, just get the ball to his feet, the trickery, he's got the creativity, seems to pick the right pass,” said Crouch on TNT Sports.

“When he's confident he's as good as anyone. Fantastic player, great feet and he seems to always pick the right pass. He's a defender's nightmare.”

“Chelsea didn't have it all their own way tonight, they had to rely on Jorgensen quite a few times and I think he deserves a shot,” he added.

“I have to say there's been a lot of talk about Sanchez, there've been a few mistakes he's looked nervy at times, every time I've seen him (Jorgensen) play he hasn't put a foot wrong.”

